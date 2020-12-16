Lady Rabbits lose to Argyle Eagles, 52-39

The Bowie Lady Rabbits faced one big last pre-district test on Friday traveling to play 4A state-power Argyle.

The Lady Rabbits did a good job of staying with the Lady Eagles deep into the game, but Argyle finished the game strong to win 52-39.

With district play starting this week, Coach Joe Crabb wanted to make sure his team had been thoroughly tested against one of the best programs in the state.

Argyle featured several long athletes who were mostly perimeter based and good shooters.

Bowie had already played a similar team in 2A state power Muenster earlier in the season. The Lady Hornets could not miss from outside against the Lady Rabbits zone and were blown out.

Playing up a classification that is always the worry, but Bowie played well in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles were making 3-pointers early with four going in.

Argyle scored 18 points, but the Lady Rabbits were not that far behind.

Jayci Logan and Taygon Jones combined to score 11 of the teams 13 points in the first quarter as Bowie was still within range down 18-13.

The Lady Rabbits shored up contesting 3-pointers the rest of the game, but Argyle still found ways to score in the second quarter, though only 12 points.

Bowie’s offense hit a lull, making only two baskets from the field and scoring seven points.

The Lady Eagles lead hit double-digits leading 30-20 at halftime. The Lady Rabbits needed to turn the momentum or there was fear that lead would only continue to grow.

The third quarter saw that turnaround. Bowie had four different players score baskets, with Camberley Gunter and Abbi Gamblin combining to score nine of the team’s 13 points.

What swung things was the defense. The Lady Rabbits turned up the intensity, limiting Argyle to only seven points in the quarter. Bowie cut the lead to 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter and was looking to upset the state-ranked team on the road.

The score stayed within four points for most of the fourth quarter. The Lady Rabbits just could not take control of the game and grab the lead as the quarter was low scoring for both sides.

Eventually the Lady Eagles offense woke up. Argyle had its leading scorer score eight of the team’s 15 points in the quarter. Bowie just could not keep up in the final run, scoring only six points in the quarter.

Argyle got the win by double-digits 52-39 despite the second half being closer for the majority of the time.

