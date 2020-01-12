October 9, 1936 – November 28, 2020

NOCONA – Nelda Jean Glover, 84, passed from this life to her eternal home at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service for Ms. Glover will be at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020 at the Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home in Mineral Wells. Interment will follow at Willow Pond Cemetery.

Mrs. Glover was born in Weatherford on Oct. 9, 1936 to Euel “Jude” and Winnie Lanora “Dot” Ellis Daugherty. She had one brother, Ronnie Euel Daugherty, and they were very close.

Mrs. Glover was a 1955 graduate of Mineral Wells High School and obtained an associate degree from Weatherford College. She enjoyed a 35-year career as an accountant at Can-Tex Industries until her retirement. She was a long-time member of the Woman’s Auxiliary at the Palo Pinto General Hospital and served until her health would no longer allow it. She held several different offices over the years. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and served on the Library Board for the Boyce Ditto Library in Mineral Wells. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Book Satchel Club.

Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, Jude and Dot Daugherty, husband, Lendy Glover, son, Timothy Allen Cromleigh and brother, Ronnie Daugherty.

Mrs. Glover is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Cromleigh; precious cat, PJ and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society for Multiple Myeloma research or a charity of your choice.

