Nocona basketball wins big Saturday

The Nocona basketball teams treated their fans to blowout wins at home on Saturday.

The Lady Indians earned big wins against Tioga 96-35 and Gainesville 98-20 while the Indians beat the Bulldogs 71-29.

The Nocona girls first played the Lady Bulldogs to start the day. Coach Kyle Spitzer thought the team started off slow against Tioga.

“We fouled too much early on and made uncharacteristic mistakes,” Spitzer said.

It did not affect the game much though. The Lady Indians led 22-4 after the first quarter and never looked back, scoring 20 or more points in every quarter.

The Nocona boy’s team then played in the early afternoon. The Indians were able to beat the Bulldogs press defense and get the ball to their post players who finished ahead of the defense while also making a couple of 3-pointers.

Nocona led 20-7 after the first quarter and did not let Tioga get comfortable the rest of the game. The Bulldogs only scored in double-digits in the third quarter, but could not convert most of the tough contested shots the Indians forced them to take.

Nocona’s offense had only a little bit of a lull in the second quarter, but finished the game strong scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter even with the end of the bench finishing the last few minutes of the game.

The day ended with the Lady Indians blowing away the Lady Leopards. It was more of the same from their first game earlier in the day. The defense never allowed Gainesville to score 10 points or more in any quarter while the offense never scored fewer than 20 points in every quarter.

The Nocona girl’s team starts district play this week and will be looking to defend its district title from the last two years. The team travels to Jacksboro to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The Indians are next scheduled to play Wichita Falls at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 at home.

