Basketball Roundup

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles beat Gold-Burg at home on Tuesday in a one-sided game.

The Lady Eagles won 90-32 against the Lady Bears.

Bellevue’s press defense created a lot of good looks for the team while stifling Gold-Burg.

The Lady Eagles got out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and a 42-17 lead at halftime. Bellevue did not let up for the rest of game.

Sky-Lar Embry led the Lady Eagles with 31 points while Kaylee Trail scored 20 points. Both made three 3-pointers apiece.

For the Lady Bears, Sadie Whitaker led the team scoring nine points while Taylor Lyons scored seven.

Bellevue is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Forestburg. Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Prairie Valley.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a non-district game to Archer City at home on Tuesday.

The Panthers lost 60-43 against the Wildcats, mostly thanks to a not great night at the free throw line.

Saint Jo made less than 50 percent of their attempts, going 16-33 from the line on the night.

Brice Durham led the team with 17 points while Kile Thurman was second scoring nine.

On defense the Panthers struggled containing Archer City’s front line that outsized them inside.

Still, Cook thought his team did good adjusting and played better in the second half.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Forestburg

Prairie Valley girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost to district favorite Slidell at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Greyhounds won, but the Lady Bulldogs kept the score close losing 43-34.

Prairie Valley played one of its best games of the season, breaking Slidell’s press consistently enough to get the Lady Greyhounds out of it.

The Lady Bulldogs went into the fourth quarter trailing only by four points, but just could not break through to take the lead.

Emily Carpenter led the team scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Hailey Winkler was second scoring 10 points and seven rebounds.

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to host Gold-Burg at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 in a district match up.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs fell to the top-ranked team in the state Slidell on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds won 94-32, showing why they are one of the top-ranked programs in the state the last several years.

There were not a lot of good moments for the Bulldogs according to Coach Seth Stephens.

Isaac Yeargin led the team with 15 points while making four 3-pointers. Tyler Winkler was second scoring nine points while leading the team with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Stephens hopes the game can be something the team learns from and can motivate them for the future.

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to host Gold-Burg at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.

