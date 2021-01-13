Bowie powerlifting starts this week

The Bowie Jackrabbit powerlifting program starts competing this week at its hosted league meet on Jan. 14.

The numbers are still high between both the boy’s and girl’s teams, with 36 lifters expecting to participate this season.

The girl’s team finished third at the regional meet last year and return several important lifters from that team. Four girls who have qualified individually for the state meet the last two years are still on the team including Jesse Henry, Emma Skinner, Kerstin Kindsfather and Chelsea Price.

It was an anticlimactic end for three of them as the state meet was canceled because of COVID-19 last March. That extra motivation to show what they got heading into this season could be a good motivating factor.

The boy’s team finished tied for 14th at the regional meet last year, with Coleton Price and Roman Rivas finishing in the top four in their weight class.

The meet is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Bowie Junior High.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.