Boys Roundup

Saint Jo vs Bellevue

The Saint Jo Panthers beat Bellevue on Friday at home.

The Panthers won the game 55-21 thanks to their defense.

“One of our best defensive performances of the year, even though we were missing some guys,” Coach Lyndon Cook said. “Had some players step up and play more minutes than they normally do and was really proud of how we defended as a unit.”

Kile Thurman led the team scoring 24 points while Tyler Cook had 13 points. Cade Steven led the team with seven assists while adding 11 points and Logan Brawner grabbed 16 rebounds.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play district leader and top-ranked Slidell at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at home.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost to Midway on the road Friday.

The Falcons won 65-34 as the Bulldogs struggled against their defense.

“They do a great job of defending and we didn’t take great shots and turned the ball over too much to give ourselves a chance,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We have to rebound better and play with more urgency on defense if we want to be able to compete with the top teams in our district.”

Isaac Yeargin led the team with 13 points and Tyler Winkler was second with 11 points. Konner Ritchie led the team with 11 rebounds.

Prairie Valley is in quarantine this whole week. The makeup game hosting Gold-Burg is scheduled for noon on Jan. 23.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Bears beat Forestburg at home on Friday night.

The Bears won 44-29 against a Longhorns team that had no bench players beyond their starting five.

Despite that, Forestburg led at halftime 18-15 thanks to seven points from James Stokes and six points from Braxton Osteen.

Gold-Burg did a better job defensively in the second half, limiting the Longhorns to 11 points while finishing the game strong, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bears were led by Will Hodges who scored 14 points, including eight in the first quarter. Kolton Whitaker was second with 10 points, all scored in the fourth quarter.

For Forestburg, Stokes led the team with 11 points and Osteen finished with eight points.

Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought his team played better as a cohesive unit and was proud of the five players who showed up.

The Bears are next scheduled to play at Slidell at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. The Longhorns are next scheduled to host Bellevue at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.