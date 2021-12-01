December 3, 1939 – January 8, 2021

POST OAK – Cecil Dudley Sparkman, 81, Post Oak, TX died Jan. 8, 2021.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 16, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Henrietta with the Rev. Dan Sparkman, the Rev. Keith Laude and B.D Wynn officiating. A visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta. Cecil will be laid to rest at Post Oak Cemetery in Post Oak.

Cecil was born on Dec. 3, 1939 to D.C “Slim” and Jimmie (Chapman) Sparkman. He married the love of his life, Betty Ford on Nov. 28, 1982 at Live Oak Baptist Church, in Jacksboro, Cecil was a rancher throughout his life. He attended Joy Baptist Church in Joy where he served on several committees. Cecil was a lifetime member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

He was on the board and has served as past president of the Clay County Farm Bureau as well as having been president of the Clay County Pioneer Association in 2013. Cecil was recognized as an honorary member of the Midway FFA and had served on the Midway School Board and received the Honorary Vocational FFA Award. Cecil was a lifetime supporter of the Clay County Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra Alexander.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Betty Sparkman, Post Oak; daughters, Tracy Spivey and husband, Jess, Joy, Colleen Miles, Henrietta and Melissa Whitaker, Post Oak; sons, Cecil Dudley Sparkman Jr. and wife, Lori, Comanche and Rodney Winkles, Prospect; brothers, George Sparkman, and wife, Jeannie, Gainesville and Bob Sparkman and wife, Freida, Levelland; sisters, Nancy Bagoly and husband, Alex, Spencerport, N.Y., Virginia Newton and husband, Paul, Wichita Falls and Sally “Nelda” Marshall, Post Oak; grandchildren, Kandace “K.K.” Spivey and fiancé, Scott Akridge, Steven Miles and wife, Charissa, Kayla Gage and husband, Dustin, Crystal Lockridge and husband, Jayson, Danny Mack Whitaker and wife, Chelsea, Casey Throneberry and husband, Jessie, Cecil Dudley Sparkman, III “C.D.,” Daniel Spivey and wife, Nicole, Justin Fraley and wife, Kori, and Joey Fraley and wife, Maegen; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Clay County Junior Livestock Association, P.O. Box 91, Henrietta, TX 76365, the Joy Volunteer Fire Department, 910 FM173, Henrietta, TX 76365 or the Joy Baptist Church Youth Program, 8805 Old Joy Shannon Rd., Henrietta, TX.

