Jackrabbits bounce back with 63-40 win

The Bowie Jackrabbits picked up a good win at home against Breckenridge on Tuesday.

The Jackrabbits won the game with little drama 63-40 thanks to some lock down defense at one point.

Bowie started off the game hot, rushing out to a 15-2 lead midway through the first quarter. Cade Thompson scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers during this early stretch.

After a timeout, the Buckaroos got themselves together. Their big frontline provided some challenges for the Jackrabbits with their size and skill. Breckenridge won the rest of the quarter 10-5, cutting the lead to 20-12.

With a bit of momentum heading into the second quarter, it looked like the Buckaroos might continue cutting into the lead.

Bowie was forced to go small due to foul troubles and for whatever reason, the press defense picked up and started causing chaos for Breckenridge. Jackrabbit defenders were flying all over the court, contesting hard even when an open shot became available.

Bowie on offense was able to penetrate against the Buckaroos zone defense and challenge their post players at the rim while also scoring some in transition.

The Jackrabbits slowly, but surely pulled away as the quarter went along. It wasn’t until afterwards that everyone realized Breckenridge had failed to score a single point in the second quarter.

With Bowie’s lead now 34-12, the Jackrabbits just needed to avoid collapsing themselves offensively to secure a win.

The third quarter saw the teams return to much more competitive play as the Buckaroos started the quarter 10-6 midway through. This is when they took a big hit as their biggest post presence fouled out of the game, despite not a ton of foul calls in the game.

This allowed Breckenridge to throw out its standard offense and just put the ball in the hands of its other versatile post player who had some perimeter skills as he started shooting 3-pointers.

The Buckaroos scored 22 points in the third quarter as this more wide open offense seemed to work as he scored 15 of those points.

This also was good for Bowie on offense because now there was little resistance at the rim. Breckenridge tried to switch to man-to-man defense to give up fewer outside shots, but several Jackrabbits were able to drive by their man and get layups.

The press was still causing some problems and the up and down nature of the game still led to Bowie getting some easy baskets off of turnovers.

The Jackrabbits lead had shrunk a bit, but not by much as they led 50-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The game seemed to get real loose and sloppy at times during this period. After several turnovers in a row from Bowie because players were trying to score in transition, the team started to try and slow things down.

The Buckaroos offense was significantly cooled off from their third quarter explosion and the Jackrabbits just needed to wind down the clock, which is what they did in the final few minutes of the game. Bowie won 63-40.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.