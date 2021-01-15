March 21, 1939 – January 9, 2021

BOWIE – Larry Tim Hargrove, a true and faithful servant of the Lord, was called to his heavenly home on Jan. 9, 2021.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson and Dr. Matthew Harding officiating. There was an open visitation at 1 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Born on March 21, 1939 to Leonard Timothy and Abbie Leta May Hargrove in Effingham, IL, the life of a truly extraordinary human being began. His zest for life, genuine interest in others, contagious laugh and commitment to his Lord and Savior are but a few of the qualities to be mentioned.

Larry graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, WY and from there attended Casper Junior College. Later he attended Arlington State College and then transferred to North Texas State College where he received his degree in education and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Being an outstanding baseball, football, basketball and track athlete all through his youth and young adulthood, coaching was a natural calling for him. Following in his Dad’s footsteps, baseball was always a special interest but he found himself employed as a head coach in football and athletic director for the majority of his career in education.

His first teaching and coaching job was in Fabens, TX in 1962. From there he moved to Corpus Christi where he met the love of his life, Jackie. The birth of their daughter, Marci, completed their family. His teaching and coaching career took him to various other communities in Texas for 32 years including Gregory-Portland, Buna, Paradise, Little Elm, Hubbard, Pilot Point and Mineral Wells. Wherever he went, Larry was always an inspirational coach and leader, not only in the school but in the community as well.

With every new job, he was an integral part of starting and encouraging participation in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Fifth Quarter to his players. Larry received numerous accolades in establishing and developing successful programs and leading those programs into the state playoff competitions in football, basketball, baseball, and track, but his true passion was developing young men into the kind of men that they themselves became leaders in their homes, their schools, their churches, and their communities.

Retiring from Mineral Wells Independent School District, he and Jackie moved to Bowie to be close and of assistance to his deserving mother. As with each new location they called home, they took an active and vital role in the community and church.

Larry was an ordained deacon in the Baptist church and accepted many roles in each church he and Jackie joined. Wherever he and Jackie lived, they were always role models and mentors in the school, church and community and were an encouragement and steadfast support to all who knew them.

Larry was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend of which the greatest role being a father.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jackie and brothers, Don and Jon.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Marci, Keller; brother, Ron and Tom; sister-in-law, Barbara, Richardson, Lora; nephews, Josh, Lafayette, LA and Matt, Dallas; niece, Megan, Wichita Falls and Lexi, Chico.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Larry to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at FCA.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

