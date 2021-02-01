Nocona basketball teams beat Henrietta

The Nocona basketball teams came back from the break picking up district wins against Henrietta on Wednesday.

The Lady Indians won in a blow out 73-17 to stay undefeated while the Indians won their opening district game 47-29.

The Nocona girls gave the Lady Cats no shot, getting out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter.

Outlet passes to Chloe Daughtry and Karlee Brown resulted in some layups and Averee Kleinhans drove to the basket and knocked in a 3-pointer.

Things grew even worse for Henrietta in the second quarter. The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Cats 31-1 as the game was all but over with half the game still to play.

The second half was much more relaxed. Nocona scored more than double-digits in the third quarter, but failed to do so in the fourth quarter as starters sat.

The Lady Indians defense made sure Henrietta did not ever get anything going. While the Lady Cats scored eight points in the third quarter, Nocona held them to only three in the final quarter as the game wound down.

The Nocona boy’s team started out gaining a little control in the first quarter. Adam Meekins made two 3-pointers as the Indians led 11-8.

The offense picked up a bit for Nocona as the teams scored 15 points, with five different players scoring for the Indians. The Bearcats did not break double-digits as they trailed 26-17 at halftime.

The third quarter was low-scoring for both teams. Henrietta did not gain any ground as Nocona held the Bearcats to only four points in the quarter.

The Indians did not score much more scoring eight, but six came from Brady McCasland on two 3-pointers. Nocona led by double-digits 34-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians stifling defense did not allow Henrietta to get back into the game.

Nocona’s offense picked things back up to where it was in the second quarter, with scoring coming from several different players. The Indians were able to secure the win with little drama.

