July 28, 1936 – January 13, 2021

BOWIE – Richard “Bill” Watkins, 84, died Jan. 13, 2021 in Bonham, TX.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Bill Calabretta officiating. The visitation will be from noon. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Watkins was born July 28, 1936 in Olton to Richard and Della (Heston) Watkins. As a young man, he served his country in the United States Marines. On Jan. 1, 1961 he married Virginia Scruggs in Bowie. Watkins worked in the oilfield all his life and ending his career by owning and operating his own used oilfield equipment business.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Virginia Watkins.

He is survived by his son, Rick Watkins, San Angelo; daughter, Sherry Timmons, Pearland; brother Bobby Watkins, Bowie; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Bill to the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veteran’s Hospital at 1300 Seven Oaks Rd. Bonham, TX 75418.