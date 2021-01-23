Spiller, Carter head to runoff

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s election results report, David Spiller and Craig Carter will head to a runoff in the District 68 as no candidate got 50 percent.

Republicans David Spiller got 43.88 percent of the overall vote across the district and Craig Carter, 18.07 percent.

No date for the runoff has been set.

Overall District vote totals (unofficial)

John Berry – 1,594

Jason Brinkley – 1,489

Craig Carter – 1,651

Charles Gregory – 395

David Spiller – 4,010

In Montague County there was a very low turnout in voters of 8.27 percent. David Spiller earned 463 votes and Craig Carter 305 in the county.