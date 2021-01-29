September 12, 1952 – January 22, 2021

TOLER – Tawnya Moss, 68, died Jan. 22, 2021.

A prayer service and visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Moss was born Sept. 12, 1952 in Stephenville to E. W. and Lucille Earp Johnson, Tolar. She obtained a bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and a bachelor of social work in 1986 at Tarleton State University. In 1989 she completed her master’s in education. She taught high school for one year but found her true passion while working with the elderly as a nurse’s aide in college. Later she became a social worker for Bellmire Nursing Home in Bowie and Jacksboro while continuing her education at The University of North Texas in administration psychology, counseling and sociology.

Moss was preceded in death by the love of her life, Joe L. Moss; father, E. W. Tony Johnson; brother, Timmy Johnson and grandparents, Ray and Demple Stigler Earp and Floyd and Clonah Bramlett Johnson.

She is survived by her mother, Lucille Johnson; brothers, Mike, and Terry; children, Teresa Potter (Craig), Josiah Gowan (Kalli), Michael Smith (June); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.