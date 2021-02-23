Bowie boil order lifted

The boil water order for the City of Bowie has been lifted as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Water is safe for all consumption. The order was instituted last Thursday after the water tower lost pressure and service was stopped.
The boil water order for the City of Bowie has been lifted as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Water is safe for all consumption. The order was instituted last Thursday after the water tower lost pressure and service was stopped.
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply