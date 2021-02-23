Bowie boil order lifted

02/23/2021 NEWS 0

The boil water order for the City of Bowie has been lifted as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Water is safe for all consumption. The order was instituted last Thursday after the water tower lost pressure and service was stopped.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes