Colleen Margaret Ryan Fogle

January 17, 1928 – February 17, 2021

BOWIE – Colleen Fogle 93 years old died Feb. 17, 2021 at Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Oklahoma City, OK.

Colleen was born in Bowie on Jan. 17, 1928 to Jack Emitt Ryan and Mary Alice Ryan Barnes Ryan.

Colleen was born in Bowie on Jan. 17, 1928. She attended Bowie High School. After she married Harry in Craig, CO on Nov. 17, 1947 and they were together for 72 years. They moved to the Dallas area where he worked for American Airlines they lived in Irving for many years before moving to Argyle where they lived for 45 years until they entered Memory Care in 2019. In Argyle, they were active members of the First Baptist Church of Denton.

Colleen worked various jobs in her life: Allstate Insurance Company and the Airport Board at the DFW Airport.

But Colleen was devoted to her family. Her family was the center of her life. She was actively involved with her grandchildren and took one each year on a special trip to places like Acapulco, Canada, Las Vegas and on a Disney Cruise trip. She was at their special events and they spent many happy summers with “Grandmother.” She always made holidays special for her family

Colleen was an avid reader. She was rarely seen without a magazine or a newspaper. She and Harry were world travelers and also traveled extensively across the US. She was a very active and involved person. She liked to have a special event or trip to look forward to in addition to her frequent visits to her family.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brothers, Bobby Jack Ryan and James Terry Ryan; sister, Jackie Mary Ryan Taylor; daughter, Sandra Sue Kennedy Jones and husband, Ronny and grandson, Charles Kyle Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Fogle; children, Daughters Susan Hill and husband, Mike, Clarksville, Polly Mello and husband, Tony, Elkridge, MD and son, Steven Fogle and wife, Crystelle, Shepherd, MT.

She is survived by seven grandchildren, Adam Cowart and wife, Trista, Victoria Swink and husband, Michael, Ryan Jordan Mello and husband, Dantwoine, Kathryn Mello and partner, Mike Ray, Maleia, Hailey Fogle, Tammy Neely and husband, Tim and Suzanne Hutchison and husband, Jody.

She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Connor and Hudson Cowart, Michael, Anthony and Harrison Swink, Michael and Maximus Ray, Ashleigh Stansbury and husband, Jeff, Allison Cornelson and husband, Jacob, Madeline Neely and Jaxon Hutchison.

She is survived by two great-great-grandchildren: Madison and Makenzie Stansbury.

Paid publication