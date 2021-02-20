Commissioners meet Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 22.

A brief agenda awaits the court. The 2021 Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking System program agreement will be presented.

Constables Stefanie Horton and Jerry DeMoss will present the annual racial profiling report.

The court will consider allowing Justice of the Peace Two to purchase a laptop out of the technology fund. Precinct three will seek to enter the Ron Brandon property on Capps Road to clear a fence row. The annual termite renewal agreement will be presented