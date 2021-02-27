County may name new JP1 on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet in called session at 8:45 a.m. on March 1 to canvas runoff votes, but also to consider how it will fill the vacancy in justice of the peace one.

This past week a committee began reviewing six applications for the unexpired term with plans to interview and make a recommendation to the court.

The vacancy occurred following the death of Judge David Allen of Nocona earlier in January. He had served the court since 2010 when he was first elected.