Girl lifters compete

The Bowie and Nocona girl’s powerlifters competed at Boyd on Saturday after a hectic week for all.

The Lady Rabbits’ team finished second while the Lady Indians finished fifth out of seven schools competing and 49 lifters.

Bowie had nine lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes and contributed points toward the team total. Three lifters finished first in their weight classes.

Laisha Johnson won the 114 pound weight class with a total of 600 pounds lifted. Kerstin Kindsfather won the 181 weight class while lifting 840 pounds.

Chelsea Price won the 220 weight class with a total of 930 total pounds.

Her total was 45 pounds more than the next highest, regardless of weight class.

Other Lady Rabbit lifters who contributed toward the team total included Jessie Henry, Brooke Keith, Kinley Russell, Ashley Aguirre, Meridythe Metzler and Jordan Vaught.

For Nocona, the team had three lifters finish among the top five in their weight class.

Natalie Pirkey finished second in the 132 pound class, lifting a total of 630 pounds. Her total was the same as Russell from Bowie, but Pirkey weighed in at a lower weight to finish ahead.

Paige James finished second in the 220 weight class, lifting a total of 700 pounds. Olivia Six finished fourth at the 181 pound class, lifting a total of 535 pounds.

To see results from all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three lifts, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.