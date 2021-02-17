Jackrabbits win at Breckenridge in final district game

The Bowie Jackrabbits won their final district game on Friday at Breckenridge.

The Jackrabbits pulled away in the second half to secure the win 57-45.

The beginning of the game saw Bowie come out and take the lead with its offense, making a couple of 3-pointers while drawing six free throw attempts.

The Jackrabbits game plan on defense was to try and limit the Buckaroos top scorer, who could score on the perimeter or in the post. Breckenridge had other players step up though and trailed only 14-11 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter was competitive from start to finish. Bowie continued to attack the basket and earn free throw trips while making capitalizing on some transition opportunities.

Breckenridge stayed right with the Jackrabbits. The Buckaroos got top scorer Jonas Arellano going with two baskets and the team knocked in two 3-pointers.

Bowie went into halftime with the lead 27-24, but the team felt like it could play much better.

Coming out in the third quarter, the Jackrabbits’ defense locked in. The team allowed only two baskets all quarter. Bowie’s shots from outside did not go in, but the team continued to stay aggressive attacking the basket.

All five starters scored at least one point during the quarter, allowing the Jackrabbits a little breathing room as the lead grew to 38-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was a high scoring end to the game for both teams. The Buckaroos made four 3-pointers as they tried to come back, but could not catch Bowie.

The Jackrabbits made three 3-pointers of their own while getting to the free throw line 11 times, making eight of them. The team scored 19 points to close out the game, winning by double-digits 57-45.

