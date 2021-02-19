August 18, 1949 – February 15, 2021

MONTAGUE – Mansel “Larry” Fain, 71 of Montague, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2021 in Dallas, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, at the First Baptist Church of Alvord, with the Rev. Bill Cleveland officiating.

Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 19, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Larry was born Aug. 18, 1949 in Dallas to Mansel and Jeraldeen (Weeks) Fain. Throughout his life he worked in aerospace manufacturing, building parts for space stations and space shuttles, for more than 34 years. On June 17, 1967 Larry married Patty Wade in Dallas and together the couple raised three children.

Larry enjoyed restoring old cars and participating in car shows and cruises. Larry loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, he would have spent every moment with them if he could and he will be remembered with love and appreciation by his family. Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alvord.

He is preceded in death by his father Mansel Fain.

Larry is survived by his wife Patty Fain, Montague; children Sherry Boehmer and husband David, Waxahachie, Randy Fain, Waxahachie, and Casey Fain and wife Nicolle, Henrietta; grandchildren Randa Idlett and husband John, Carli Fain, Hunter Fain and wife Morgan, Ethan Boehmer, Danielle Parr, and Demi Parr; great-grandchildren Regan, Tucker and Ezra; mother Jeraldeen Fain of Dallas; brothers Glen Fain and wife Katy of Hillsboro, and Woody Fain and wife Connie of Athens; sister Barbara Judd and husband Henry of Waxahachie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

