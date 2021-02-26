March 10, 1954 – February 13, 2021

NOCONA – Robert Lynn McGaughey, 66, died on Feb. 13, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021 at Nocona Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

McGaughey was born on March 10, 1954 in Nocona to William Arnold McGaughey and Francis Crownover McGaughey. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1972 and was active in band and FFA. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a bachelor of business administration in finance in 1976. During college, he was a member of the University of Texas Longhorn Marching Band.

Following college, McGaughey worked for the First National Bank of Nocona and for Joseph A. Banks Men’s Clothiers, before devoting full time to managing the farm and ranch known as Crownover Farms with his grandfather, Jack Crownover. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Nocona, Texas and the Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 A.F. & A.M. throughout his life.

He is survived by his brother, Jack McGaughey, Nocona, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona.