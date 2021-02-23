March 13, 1957 – February 20, 2021

SUNSET – Robert Thomas Murray Jr., 63, Sunset, TX went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 20, 2021 in Decatur, TX, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with pastors Charles Reed and Doyle Wade officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Old Country Church. The burial will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson, OK.

Robert was born March 13, 1957 in Pampa to Robert Thomas Sr. and Colene (Bromlow) Murray. He was a graduate of L.D. Bell High School in Hurst and later attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Colene Coursey; grandparents, Thomas and Eleanor Murray and J.L. and Belle Bromlow; nephew, Joy Lee Steveson and special brother, Jay Paul.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert Thomas Murray Sr., Dalton, MA; sisters, Tina Murray Malley and husband, Jr. Barnes, Sunset and Julie Murray Watson, Tom Bean; brothers, Jeff Murray and wife, Darla, Savannah, TX and Don Murray and wife, Ellen, Sherman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

