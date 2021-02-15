TxDOT road crews work to clear roads

02/15/2021

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation could be seen all over the area clearing snow and slush from the state roadways Monday. Unfortunately, more snow appears to be in the forecast plus arctic temperatures.

Highway 59 coming through Bowie gets a clearing Monday afternoon. (Photo by Barbara Green)

