Vote center to close early today at Montague

VOTE CENTER TO CLOSE EARLY – The early voting center located at the Montague County Courthouse annex will be closing at noon today due to inclement weather. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said they continued operation of the center despite the county offices closing today. She added tomorrow’s opening of the Montague County location will depend on the second round of snow forecast for Tuesday night. The other three early voting locations are closed for the time being. Updates will be put on the county website and local media outlets.