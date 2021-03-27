Bermuda forage Field Day April 2

The Bermuda Forage Field Day is coming up at 10 a.m. on April 2 at Roger Nunneley’s at the intersection of Dixie School Road and Starkey Road. There will be a $10 fee for attending the program.

The members of the Bermuda Grass field day have lined up the opportunity to take a tour of the homeowner’s place and hear from Forage Specialist Vanessa Corriher-Olson from Overton. She has much to share on growing and maintaining Bermuda fields for hay and/or grazing.

The program will include: Overall management, weed and insect control, controlled burn, weed identification, soil testing and fertilizing, etc. Everyone must RSVP by April 1 via my email: j-hansard@tamu.edu or calling at 940-894-2831