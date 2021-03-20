Bowie High’s one-act ‘Mad’ prepares for bi-district

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “Mad,” had a public showing last week as the cast and crew prepare to compete at bi-district on March 22. The play competes with Holliday, Breckenridge, Bangs, Brock and Early. Director Candace Mercer said this is the first time in seven years for the one-act to compete at this level. The dramatic play explores reporter New York World reporter Nellie Bly’s undercover experience exploring how women were treated in an insane asylum in 1887. Bowie takes the stage at 6 p.m. at Graham Auditorium for bi-district.