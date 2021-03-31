FEMA plans community registration day in Bowie on April 8

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have disaster assistance specialists in Bowie on April 8 to help citizens register with FEMA for damage related to the February winter storms.

The community registration event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. on April 8 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.

Bring the following: Insurance if available; address of damaged property, social security number and phone number. Disaster relief funds can be sent directly to a bank account, so have the account and routing details available.

Online registration is at disasterAssistance.gov. If you need assistance with willing out these forms call 800-621-3362.