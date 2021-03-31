Lady Rabbits lose

The Bowie Lady Rabbits let Friday’s district game against City View get away from them in the final two innings.

The Lady Mustangs scored 13 runs in the fourth and fifth inning to win 15-1 by run rule.

The Lady Rabbits were coming into the game after a long layoff, their last game played 10 days before. The time not only allowed the team to get healthy, like getting Kenzie Short back, but also allowed the team the time to practice as Coach Michael Dansby moved around some girl’s positions.

City View got on the board first. A hit batter with one out advanced to second base on a passed ball. With two outs she was driven home on a single to give the Lady Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

An error fielding the next ball put into play put runners at the corners, but pitcher Kaylie Kinney struck out the next batter to get out of the jam.

Bowie’s offense had no such luck putting anything together in response. The top of the lineup was sat down in order as the game advanced to the second inning.

A fielding error allowed the Lady Mustangs leadoff to get on base. A strike out and a ground out moved him into scoring position. A drawn walk put two runners on. A later passed ball allowed the lead runner to advance to third base, but Kinney induced a fly out to center field for the third out.

Bowie again had no luck getting any offense going as the next three batters sat down.

The Lady Mustangs led off the third inning with a deep shot into the outfield. Errors fielding the ball and on the throw back into the infield allowed the player to get all the way around to score, putting City View up 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits’ defense bounced back by getting the next two batters out, but that was followed by back-to-back singles as it looked like the Lady Mustangs might get a two out rally going. Fortunately, Kinney struck out the next batter before things got worse.

Stephanie Allen picked up Bowie’s first hit and base runner as she led off the bottom of the third inning with a single. She was allowed to advance to second due to defensive indifference. She would later steal third base and was in prime position to score.

Unfortunately, two strike outs followed her and a ground out that would have driven her home earlier was instead the third out.

The Lady Rabbits’ defense had gotten out of several jams in the first three innings, doing enough to prevent more than one run to score and forcing City View to leave several runners stranded in scoring position. That came back to bite them in the fourth inning.

Two walks, several critical errors in the outfield, one single and some passed balls allowed the Lady Mustangs to score five runs in the inning to extend their lead to 7-0.

Bowie hoped it could answer as Addie Farris got on base with a one out single. Unfortunately, she would later get caught stealing second base before a ground out ended the fourth inning.

Even with a pitching change, things only got worse for the Lady Rabbits on defense. Five fielding errors, four walks and two hits led to City View scoring eight runs in the inning, extending its lead to 15-0.

Bowie would need to score at least six runs to avoid getting run ruled. Layla Felts got a bit of hope for the team as she led off with a triple.

Madison Hartin followed and hit a ground ball to the pitcher. An error fielding the ball allowed not only Felts to score but Martin to reach first with still no outs. Hartin would later reach second due to an error at shortstop.

That would be the last of the good things for the Lady Rabbits. Hartin would get caught stealing third base. That was followed by a groundout and a strike out to end the game.

