Wise SO investigating murder/suicide at Alvord

The Feb. 25 death near Alvord of a couple with Bowie area ties is being investigated by the Wise County Sheriff’s staff as a murder/suicide.

Officers from the sheriff’s office responded for a possible death investigation at an RV at 202 County Road 1591 shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Sheriff Lane Akin reports Corey Cameron Brooks, 28, called his stepfather that morning and said he shot his girlfriend, Brittany Dawn Scruggs, 29.

A second report then came in stating the woman was fine. Both people have Bowie, Nocona and Sunset family ties, and they had reportedly been staying together in Alvord. When officers arrived Brooks was allegedly barricaded inside and refused to come out.

