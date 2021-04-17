Bowie baseball loses at Holliday

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team lost the rematch at Holliday on Tuesday in the later innings.

The Eagles won the low scoring game 3-2 thanks to some mistakes in the field from the Jackrabbits in the sixth inning.

Bowie lead off Carson Sanders was able to get on base thanks to a fielding error from the shortstop. Unfortunately, he would then get caught trying to steal second base.

Cade Thompson followed with a drawn walk. A groundout moved him into scoring position with two outs. That is where he would stay as the next batter grounded out as well.

Kaylwer Swearingin got the start on the mound and forced three straight ground outs to start the game as it moved to the second inning.

Logan Hutson led off with a single. The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out before Colton Richey drew a walk to put two runners on base.

Jake Fallis then hit a single. Lead runner Devin Melton was called home, but he was thrown out for the second out. A strike out followed to end the scoring chance.

A hit batter with two outs got Holliday its first base runner, but the next batter flew out to end the second inning.

Thompson and Kynan DeMoss drew back-to-back walks with one out. Swearingin then hit a single into the outfield. An error trying to field the ball allowed Thompson to score and give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead.

DeMoss and Swearigin were both in scoring position with one out. Unfortunately, the next two batters first struck out before flying out to center field. Bowie on defense continued to shut down the Eagles as all three batters were retired with little drama.

The fourth inning saw the Jackrabbits add to their lead. With two outs Tucker Jones drew a walk. Sanders then followed with a double hit into the gap. This allowed Jones to score from first base and extend Bowie’s lead to 2-0. The next batter flew out for out three.

After not surrendering a hit up to that point, Holliday finally got one with a one out single.

This was followed up with a double into the gap that allowed the runner to score all the way from first base to cut the lead to 2-1.

The runner advanced to third base due to a throwing error.

Swearingin made sure to not let this spiral into any sort of big momentum swing. He struck out the next two batters to end the fourth inning and strand the tying run at third base.

The Jackrabbits failed for the first time all game to get anything going in the fifth inning with their bats as all three were retired.

Despite the Eagles lead off drawing a walk and a hit batter later in the inning, Bowie’s defense continued to stifle Holliday as the other three batters were retired. The Jackrabbits still held the lead heading into the sixth inning.

Richey drew a walk with one out in hoping to add to Bowie’s lead. Unfortunately, the next batter then hit into a double play for the second and third out.

The Eagles lead off was able to get on base with a single. The next two batters were retired, but the base runner was allowed to advance to second base during a fly out.

The next batter hit a single. This drove in the base runner, who beat the throw home to tie the game.

The next batter hit a fly ball to right field. The outfielder could not make the play, committing a costly error.

This allowed the base runner on first to score and the batter to reach second base. The Eagles now had their first lead of the game 3-2.

It looked like it could get worse. The next batter drew a walk before Swearingin was able to get a strike out for out number three.

Bowie needed some more of that comeback magic it has had in this season so far, including in its previous game against Jacksboro and in the first win against Holliday.

Sanders was able to get on base thanks to getting hit with a pitch with one out. Unfortunately, that would be the only positive in the seventh inning.

The next batter struck out and the one after grounded out to second base to end the game.

