Bowie softball falls to Jacksboro

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a disappointing game against Jacksboro on Friday.

The Lady Tigers put together a big third inning to win 21-6 due to run rule in a game that was close up until that point.

Jacksboro got the lead in the first inning. A drawn walk followed by a triple and double led to two runs as the Lady Tigers jumped out to a lead 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits answered right away. Kenzie Short led off with a single. Addie Farris was then hit by a pitch. Two outs followed, but Madison Hartin loaded the bases drawing a walk.

Stephanie Allen came through with a double that scored two runs. Kaylie Kinney then hit a ball that bounced right off the glove of the second basemen for an error that scored two more runs as Bowie took a 4-2 lead into the second inning.

The Lady Tigers loaded the bases with one out when they hit an inside the park home run for a grand slam. Jacksboro took back the lead 6-4.

The Lady Rabbits again answered with their bats. Short got on base thanks to a fielding error at second base again. After stealing second base and with two outs, Alexa Holzer’s hit to the pitcher induced another error that allowed Short to score and Holzer to advance to second base.

Layla Felts then came through with a double that drove in Holzer and tied the score back up at 6-6.

Then the third inning came and with it a never ending sequence of pain and misery for the Lady Rabbits. Jacksboro would score 15 runs in the inning thanks to six fielding errors, seven hits, three walks and one hit batter.

What was a simple back and forth game between the two teams in the first two innings now saw the Lady Tigers up 21-6 and threatening to win the game unless Bowie could score one run.

After a defensive inning where everything that could go wrong did, any momentum the Lady Rabbits had seemed put out. It showed in their at bats as a ground out was followed by two strike outs that ended the game with little drama.

