Crutsinger named new Nocona athletic director

On Monday the Nocona school board approved Blake Crutsinger to be the athletic program’s next head football coach and athletic director.

He finds his way back to the community after more than a decade, spending his first two years coaching in public education in 2008 and 2009 at Nocona.

“I am excited to be back in Nocona,” Crutsinger said. “To be in a place where I first started coaching more than a decade ago, you lose touch with some people, but it has been nice to reconnect and see kids I used to coach who are now parents.”

It will be Crutsinger’s first head football job. With stops at Notre Dame, Archer City, Lindsay, Burleson, Bonham, Farmersville and the last five years in Gainesville, Crutsinger believes he has the necessary experience to lead Nocona.

The last four years Crutsinger has served as the Leopards offensive coordinator while also being the athletic coordinator, two positions directly under the head position that has him ready to lead not just the football team, but influence every activity at Nocona.

“I am a total program guy,” Crutsinger said. “When I was at Lindsay, we won a Lone Star Cup and it takes everyone excelling not just in sports, but band and UIL competitions as well. Kids need to be competing in everything they can.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.