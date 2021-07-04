Lady Indians lose to Breckenridge

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team lost to Breckenridge on Friday at home.

The Lady Bucks won 11-0 in six innings due to run rule.

Only a single in the fifth inning from Katy Barrett prevented Breckenridge’s pitcher from ending with a perfect game. Two other fielding errors were the only other times the Lady Indians were able to get someone on a base as their hitters struggled.

The Lady Bucks scored in the first inning on a single and a fielding error. Six runs were scored in the second inning thanks to three hits batters, two hits, one walk and one fielding error.

Nocona pitcher Sydnee Mowery allowed one base hit in the third inning, but struck out three batters during the inning. Two base hits and a fielding error allowed two runs to score for Breckenridge in the fourth inning.

A single drove in one run for the Lady Bucks after a fielding error and walk put two runners on the fifth inning. Three hits and a hit batter scored two runs for Breckenridge in the sixth inning to make the score 11-0.

Nocona would need to score at least two runs to avoid the game stopping early due to run rule. Jenna McBride was able to reach second base thanks to a fielding error at third with two outs. Unfortunately, it was followed up with a strike out to end the game.

