Saint Jo loses to Perrin-Whitt, Muenster

The Saint Jo Panthers lost their rematch against Perrin-Whitt on April 9 before falling to 2A Muenster on Tuesday.

The Panthers lost 11-3 against the Pirates before losing 11-0 in five innings to the Hornets.

Saint Jo had beaten Perrin-Whitt earlier that week in a high scoring game 23-16 that saw the Panthers take the lead with a huge seventh inning. This time it was the Pirates who had a big fifth inning to propel them.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning as Collin Thomas drove in Tyler Cook on a ground out to third base. After scoreless second and third innings, Perrin-Whitt took the lead 2-1 with one run scored in the fourth inning.

The Pirates then exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning thanks to four hits and four walks to take a 9-1 lead.

Saint Jo cut into the lead thanks to RBIs from Matthew Butler and Cook, making the score 9-3.

Unfortunately, Perrin-Whitt made up both runs in the sixth inning with a triple and a sacrifice fly as the score was 11-3. The Panthers did not have an answer offensively as they lost.

Cook, Thomas and Butler’s RBIs led the team. With almost an equal amount of walks (nine) to hits (eight) given up on defense the hits meant more for the Pirates when they did come.

The game at Muenster on Tuesday was expected to be tougher. Not only are the Hornets from 2A, but the program is usually among the best in the state.

Little by little Muenster scored two to three runs every inning, seeming to capitalize on every base runner it could get on base early in innings. The Hornets won 11-0 in five innings due to the run rule.

The Panthers struggled to make contact with the ball with their bats as they struck out 12 times in 15 at bats. Only Thomas’ hit prevented them from getting no-hit.

Coach Bob Bowden did not like how his team played against Perrin-Whitt, but did not feel so bad against the Hornets.

“We didn’t play well at all the second game against Perrin,” Bowden said. “The Muenster game I feel like we did some good things. Muenster is a very good baseball team and they have good pitching. No matter who we play, we have to hit the ball and make routine plays. We didn’t do that against them. We have got to start doing the little things better if we expect to do any damage in the playoffs.”

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 at home against Alvord.