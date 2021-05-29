Oil Bowl list for area athletes

The 84th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic is scheduled to happen June 19.

A year after the cancelation of the event due to COVID-19, 2021 plans are to get back to normal including basketball and volleyball games along with the long running football game.

Selections are from the top senior players in the Wichita Falls area, including several from Montague County and surrounding areas.

From Bowie, Ty Harris was the only player selected from the county to play in the football game on the East team. The 1,000 yard rusher and first team all-district selection is committed to play football at McMurry University.

Other Bowie athletes include key bench player Tru’Vion Sansom getting selected for the boy’s basketball game.

From the Lady Rabbits basketball team, the district’s defensive most valuable player and all-state selection Jayci Logan and all-district second team sharpshooter Camberley Gunter were selected.

From Nocona, first team all-district selection Landry McCasland was picked for the boy’s basketball all-star game.

The Lady Indians volleyball team had first team all-district libero Laramie Hayes and second team outside hitter Laci Stone get selected to the all-star game.

From the Nocona girl’s basketball team the highly decorated Averee Kleinhans, who is heading to West Texas A&M to play basketball, and first team all-district selection Sydni Messer were selected to play.

Also honored from Nocona girl’s basketball, Coach Kyle Spitzer is slated to coach one of the teams.

From Saint Jo, district MVP Hannah Relying was selected to play in the volleyball game while first team all-district guard Cade Stevens was selected for the boy’s basketball game.

From Prairie Valley, second team all-district performer Hailey Winkler was selected to play in the girl’s basketball game.

From Bellevue, the district’s defensive MVP Sky-Lar Embry was also picked to play in the girl’s basketball game.

From Gold-Burg, first team all-district player Taylor Lyons is selected to play in the volleyball game.

The football game is scheduled for June 19. Venues, times as well as dates for the other games have not been released at this time.

To see pictures of all athletes named in the story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.