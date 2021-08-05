Throneberry pleads guilty

A 58-year-old Sunset man has been sentenced to a total of 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including assault on a public servant. His codefendant, a 48-year-old woman, faces two years in prison.



Orville Throneberry entered a guilty plea and was sentenced on May 4 for assault on a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by felony, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and an additional unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Throneberry was charged with 30 years on each case with sentences to be served concurrently. He will be eligible for parole at the age of 71.

“Especially given the current political climate, it is important to me that our local officers know that the District Attorney’s office supports not just the communities of the 97th judicial district, but the law enforcement officers in each of our counties,” District Attorney Casey Polhemus said. “Our officers put their lives on the line for the citizens of our counties every day, and they deserve the same protection and justice as those they serve. Between the joint efforts of our office, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers, we were able to accomplish that goal.”

