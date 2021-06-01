1 jailed, 1 hurt during shooting in Nocona

Zackary Glenn

A 32-year-old Nocona man was shot in the abdomen during an altercation outside of a home at 411 W. Walnut shortly before 7 p.m. on June 18.

Nocona Police Chief Kent Holcomb said they received a 911 call about 6:45 p.m. Friday about a shooting at the Walnut Street residence of Zackary Ray Glenn, 17.

The investigation indicates Richie Romine, 32, Nocona, was an “unwanted guest” at the Glenn residence and he was asked to leave.

“Romine went into the house and the altercation started there. He left the house and was allegedly shot in the yard by Glenn,” explained the chief.

