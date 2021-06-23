Area has 14 players compete at Oil Bowl

Montague County and Bellevue had 14 recent graduates play in the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl games this weekend.

Friday night started with the most area athletes competing for the final time in the girl’s basketball game. From Bowie Jayci Logan and Jasmine Jones were joined by Prairie Valley’s Hailey Winkler on the east team.

From Nocona Sydni Messer was joined by Bellevue’s Sky-Lar Embry on the west team. Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans made a late flight back from Colorado to serve as an honorary assistant coach since she was not allowed to play in the game due to her recent signing at the University of Northern Colorado.

The east won pretty easily 43-30. Embry led the west with 12 points was one point shy of the game high. Logan scored six points, Messer three and Jones two points.

It also was the last chance on the coaches side as departing Bowie Head and Assistant Coaches Joe Crabb and Jaimie Hickey got the win against Nocona’s Kyle Spitzer and assistant Coach Clayton Brown. Spitzer had a 4-0 record before losing in the all star game.

The boy’s basketball game was even more lopsided, but all three Montague County athletes were able to be on the winning east team.

Landry McCasland from Nocona, Tru’Vion Sansom from Bowie and Cade Stevens from Saint Jo contributed to the 79-59 win in small ways beyond scoring as they rode Callisburg’s Landon Condiff’s game high 27 points. Sansom scored four points and McCasland scored two points.

On Saturday, the volleyball game was split into two games. Players from 2A and 1A schools played in one game while players from schools 3A and bigger played in another game.

In the smaller school game, Gold-Burg’s Taylor Lyons and Saint Jo’s Hannah Reyling played on opposite sides. The two spent much of their high school careers usually starting their season with a scrimmage match against the other’s team.

Reyling came out on top as the east team won in straight sets 25-19 and 25-21.

In the big school game, Nocona teammates Laci Stone and Laramie Hayes were separated and played against each other for only the second time in their lives. Hayes’ west team came out on top in straight sets winning 25-23 and 25-19.

The festivities ended with the 84th playing of the all star football game. Only Bowie’s Ty Harris played in the game from Montague County.

The McMurray University commit played almost every defensive snap at safety for the east squad as his team won a surprisingly close game 23-17. Despite some early game altercations between the two teams that resulted in some fighting, it was a fun end to the weekend.

To see photos from the weekend, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.