BISD to buy 97 Promethium Boards using new federal money

Bowie Independent School District Trustees met in a called session Thursday night and approved the purchase of 97 Promethium Boards to be used across the district.

This will be the first purchase the board will make in connection with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Fund provided to BISD through the American Rescue Plan Act.

BISD is expected to receive $2,586,693 in supplemental funds. Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker said the first ESSER III committee meeting to consider a spending plan was on June 8. Funds are to be used to address student learning loss, and can be directed to salaries and other COVID learning loss needs.

