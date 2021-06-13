County to continue work on budget

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on June 14 facing an agenda with numerous equipment requests and consideration of a budget proposal.

A budget workshop will follow the presentation of the 2021-2022 proposed county budget. County officials are expected to start reviewing their budget requests with the court.

The longtime tradition of the interpretation by Montague County 4-H members to the commissioners returns after a year away due to the pandemic. Students briefly discuss their activities and show their awards or banners.

The sheriff’s office will seek to go out for bids to buy a video camera system upgrade in the county jail. A resolution also will be examined for a finance agreement for the purpose of procuring vehicles and related equipment for the sheriff’s office.

Precinct three will ask for a budget adjustment from machinery and equipment to part-time, update auction items and discuss selling one-half of his interest in the 1993 chip spreader to precinct four.

A lease purchase option for a 2022 Mack truck with Bruckner’s in precinct four will be discussed, along with a credit application with Lehigh Hanson. All precincts will ask to go out for sealed bids for base rock, oversize rock and chip rock for one year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Other topics Monday include the county investment policy, approval of bond for justice of the peace two and consider the renewal Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits Pool agreement and vision plan elections.

Read coverage of the meeting in the mid-week Bowie News.