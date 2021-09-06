Girls compete for Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen title

The 2021 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen and Princess will be crowned during the June 12 performance of the rodeo in Nocona.

Two young women are running for rodeo queen and one is running for princess. The queen wins a $1,500 scholarship, both the queen and princess receive a saddle certificate, sash and tiara, along with several other prizes for the different categories.

The rodeo runs June 10-12 in Nocona. See a full story on the rodeo in today’s sports section.

The 2020 Rodeo Queen Kamryn Wyatt will pass her crown off to one of these competitors: Emily Dill or Gaige Graham. The princess candidate is Paige Kurosky, who will receive her crown from 2020 Princess Bailie Nobile.

