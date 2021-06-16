‘Great Race’ racers arriving Sunday

Nocona’s title of “Classic Car Capital of Texas,” comes to life this weekend with The Great Race and Cruisin’ Nocona June 18-20.

Nocona has been added as an overnight stop in the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race on June 20. The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to Nocona for the $150,000 event.

Great Race participants will cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days starting off in front of The Alamo in San Antonio and traveling to Greenville, NC across 10 states. Teams and cars from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and every corner of the United States will be traveling in their vintage autos dating back as far as 1916. The Great Race vehicles will be showcased on Sunday evening.

The Great Race, which began 38 years ago, is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. Each vehicle has a driver and a navigator, and they receive precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late.

Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible, with most entries manufactured before World War II.

Since Nocona was a perfect spot for the cars to stop, the community has consolidated its popular Cruisin’ Nocona activities with the Great Race weekend. Everyone is invited to line the streets on June 20 as the racers arrive between 4 and 4:30 p.m. They will park downtown until 7 p.m.

Read the full story and see the full weekend schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.