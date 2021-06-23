Jim Bowie Days week opens with lots of fun activities

The 55th annual Jim Bowie Days Celebration kicked off in style this past Saturday with the bass tournament and golf scramble, with rodeo action Monday night with 4D barrels and the youth rodeo Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Jim Bowie Bass Tournament was moved to Saturday at Amon Carter Lake. Casey and Jimmy Smith won first with 25.51 pounds of fish including the big bass at 9.62 pounds. See coverage in today’s sports section.

Also on Saturday the second annual golf tournament teed off at Twisted Oaks. Results were unavailable at press time.

Rodeo action for all ages took place as the week opened. The ladies showed their stuff with the 4D barrel races. Youth competitors hit the arena on Tuesday for the youth rodeo. Speed events were Tuesday and roping was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Mutton bustin’ was set for both nights at 6:30 p.m. Only 10 contestants will be accepted per night, ages six and under.

Barrels, poles and goats were run on Tuesday night in four age groups. Wednesday brings breakaway roping, ribbon roping, tie-down roping and team roping for those age 13 and under and 14-19. Boys and girls compete together with an all around buckle going to the top boy and girl based on combined points from both nights.

