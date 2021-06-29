August 10, 1940 – June 25, 2021

FORESTBURG – Mozelle Gaston Hutson, 80, Forestburg TX died on June 25, 2021.

A private family service will be on a later date.

Hutson was born on Aug. 19, 1940 in Henrietta to Alton Howard and Jewel (Lawler) Gaston, She married Kenneth Hutson on Sept. 14, 1957 in Nocona and they were together for 63 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Jewel (Lawler) Gaston; sisters, Gayla Keeling and Karen Gaston and brother, Chris Gaston.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hutson, Forestburg; son, Brad Hutson, Forestburg; brothers, Ray Gaston, Hobbs, NM brother and Ricky Gaston, Nocona; sister, Debbie Kerr, Nocona; 3 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Donations can be made to Mountain Creek Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund. (2653 CR 343 Forestburg, TX 76239).

Arrangements under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.