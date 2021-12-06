Nocona City Council reviews budget work

Members of the Nocona City Council handled a brief agenda of business on June 8 that included receiving an update on the budget process.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said the budget is still in the works as they await final figures for health insurance. The city is anticipating about a two percent increase. There also was a very small increase in retirement.

The council will be reviewing what it may do with the COVID Relief Funds that have been sent out by the federal government.

Hardison said they don’t have a “hard number” on the amount but it was expected to be around $600,000.

