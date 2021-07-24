BMX racers compete at Wichita Falls

The Bowie BMX riders from Team Reno competed at the WeeChiTah BMX Gold Cup and Texas State Qualifier in Wichita Falls last weekend.

Riding for the Reno racing team, the local riders competed in several levels and age groups and did well.

Jacelyn Reno won the 17-20 intermediate division in the Gold Cup race and finished third competing in the Race for Life competing in the expert division.

Other riders from Bowie on the Reno racing team that competed in the Gold Cup included Emmett Ackerman getting fourth in the six-year-old novice race, Easton Ward racing in the sevent-year-old novice race, Arley Buranaphan getting fourth in eight-year-old novice race and Wesley Burnaphan finishing fourth in the 36-40 novice race.