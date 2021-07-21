Certified property values still on the rise

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The 2021 certified property values were released late last week and with only a few exceptions most went up from the April preliminary figures.

Mineral values continued to decline or remain stagnant, but the booming real estate market continues to push values upward. Montague County Tax Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson has explained the appraisal team gathers sales and visits with contractors to help determine values. She noted in May when the preliminary values came out, the cost of building has gone up increasing what people are paying for the property.

Of the 14 tax entities across Montague County, only three saw declines in their values: Forestburg and Prairie Valley ISD, and Clear Creek Watershed.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Montague County 2021 certified property values