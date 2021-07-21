Football season predictions from DCTF are out

With Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine on stands, referred to by fans as the Texas high school football Bible, there are predictions for every district in the entire state.

Teams can either use it as validation to build excitement about their upcoming great season or more likely motivation in outsiders doubting them.

These predictions are never taken too serious. With more than 1,000 high school football teams in the state, predictions seem to rely on recent team records, a questionnaire filled out by coaches from the spring and coaches opinion.

This is the most outside impression each team will get. For some teams with no local press maybe the only prediction.

Starting with Bowie, the Jackrabbits moved up one spot from last year’s prediction, picked to finish sixth in the district, ahead of the two teams they beat during district play last year Peaster and Ponder. Coach Cory Mandrell has 17 starters back and hopes to sneak into the playoffs this year in his third year.

Nocona is picked to finish last in its district this season after winning one game last year against Chico. With new Coach Blake Crutsinger and a lot of young returners, the Indians will be in the business of trying to prove people wrong.

