Football, volleyball practice ready to begin

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The wait for fall high school sports is almost over with practices for football and volleyball starting on Aug. 2 across the state.

With the Texas summer expected to be at its most scorching, all Montague County football teams are having their practices in the early morning for at least the first week while everyone gets used to the weather.

Bowie is expected to be on the field at 8:30 a.m. Nocona and Saint Jo are expected to start practices at 7 a.m. Forestburg and Gold-Burg are planning to start practices at 8 a.m.

At some time in the second week, most teams are expected to switch their practices to the afternoon to more match up with the regular time practice will happen after school.

Volleyball has a little more leeway since they practice in a gym, but all teams in the county are planning to start in the early morning on the first day.

Bowie is scheduled to start practice at 8 a.m. and its second practice at 12:30 p.m. Nocona is scheduled to get on the track at 7 a.m.

Saint Jo, Forestburg and Prairie Valley are scheduled to start practices at 8 a.m. Gold-Burg is expected to start practice at 9 a.m., but it will be at the Bowie Community Center with the gym getting worked on.