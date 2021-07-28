Get grilling this summer with plant-based sides

(Family Features) Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people – especially when it comes to food. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too.

This summer consider adding a vegan twist to those classic veggie sides like grilled corn on the cob or crunchy coleslaw with the help of Violife 100% Vegan Cheese. By adding a vegan cheese to these recipes, you can spice them up or make them sweet and colorful – and plant-based. They’re sure to go hand-in-hand with your summer menus and satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.

The corn on the cob in this creamy Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs recipe can be grilled alongside your main protein and is an easy way to add healthy veggies without the dairy. Or try this Sweet and Spicy Vegan Coleslaw recipe that puts a plant-based spin on a classic and asks for just 10 minutes of prep time in the kitchen.

By using Violife 100% Vegan Cheeses in your favorite summer recipes, you won’t be sacrificing taste or texture with your meal. Each option is non-GMO and free from dairy, soy, nuts, gluten, preservatives and lactose. Made from the goodness of plants and available in shreds, slices, wedges, blocks or as a cream cheese alternative, these vegan cheeses melt, stretch and are perfect for including as part of any plant-forward summer menu.

To find more summer recipe ideas, visit violifefoods.com .

Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon oregano, chopped

salt, to taste

freshly ground pepper, to taste

6 corn cobs

pink pepper, to taste

lime

Preheat oven to 350 F or heat grill to medium. Mix cream cheese substitute, chopped garlic, parsley and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and place on baking sheet. Twist sides and refrigerate 1 hour. Grill corn or bake 30-35 minutes, or until tender. Remove cream cheese mixture from baking sheet and cut into slices. Place on top of each corn cob. Sprinkle with pink pepper, to taste, and serve with lime.

Sweet and Spicy Vegan Coleslaw

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 carrot, grated

10 Brussels sprouts, finely sliced

1 small red cabbage, grated

1 cup peas

3 spring onions, sliced diagonally

1 cup coriander, chopped

Dressing:

1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original

1 garlic clove, finely minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup wine vinegar

3 tablespoons agave

1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes or chili paste (optional)

toasted sesame seeds (optional)

In large bowl, toss carrot, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, peas, onions and coriander; mix thoroughly. In small bowl, whisk cream cheese substitute, garlic, olive oil, wine vinegar, agave, ginger and chili flakes, if desired. Pour dressing into salad and toss well. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.

